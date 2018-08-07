On Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Calfire announces the evacuations orders to be lifted and residents may return home to the following areas.

Swasey Drive North from Lower Springs Road to Hwy 299E

All residents on the west and east sides of Swasey Drive from Lower Springs Rd to Hwy 299. *Residents Only*

Re-entry to all residents on the west and east sides of Swasey Drive from Lower Springs Rd to Hwy 299. Access to this area will be via Placer Road to Swasey Drive. Red Bluff road will remain closed at Swasey Drive. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation of residency. Some residences may be without power and/or other utilities.

Road Closures:

Swasey Drive at Lower Springs Road *Residents Only

Swasey Drive at Red Bluff Rd

Swasey Drive at Hwy 299