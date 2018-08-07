On Aug. 7, at noon Calfire announces the evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home to the following areas.

All residents only of Old Shasta on north and south side of SR-299. Muletown Road is not included and will remain closed at Red Bluff Road.

Re-entry to Old Shasta Community on the south and north side of 299 E will have access via 299E at Buenaventura Blvd and Rock Creek Rd at Granite Rd. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify residency. Road closures will be in effect at Swasey Drive at Red Bluff Rd, Victoria Drive at SR-299 and Sr-299 at JFK Memorial Drive.

Road Closures:

SR 299 at Buenaventura Blvd *Residents Only

Rock Creek Rd at Granite Rd *Residents Only

Swasey Drive at Red Bluff Rd

Muletown Rd at Red Bluff Rd

Victoria Drive at SR 299

SR-299 at JFK Memorial Drive