On Aug. 7, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., the repopulation of the Community of Igo except for South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road. Muletown Road North of Placer will be open.

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Repopulation into the Community of Igo. A road closure will be in place at

Placer Road and South Fork Road. No access will be permitted from this

closure point onto South Fork Road or Zogg Mine Road. A road closure

will be in effect at Placer Road and Platina Road and no access

westbound on Platina Road will be permitted. All of Placer road will be

open into the Community of Igo.

Road Closures:

Placer Road at South Fork Road

Placer Road at Platina Road

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to

safety concerns.