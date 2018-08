Evacuation orders have been lifted in the Montgomery Ranch area. This will include Texas Springs Rd, Montgomery Ranch Rd, Camino Del Encina Dr and all other roadways within this area. Road closures will be in place at Texas Springs Road at Placer Rd and Montgomery Ranch Rd at Place Road. There will be no access to Placer Rd

*Access into the area for residents will be from Honey Bee Rd to Texas Springs Rad or Branstetter Lane.