The evacuation orders have been lifted in the Happy Valley area. Although, mandatory evacuations are still in effect for the communities of Igo and Ono.

Road closures will be in effect at the intersection of Placer Road and Platina Road, Clear Creek Rd and Cloverdale Rd. Gas Point Road will remain open to through traffic. All areas west on Platina Road and north on Placer Rd will remain under mandatory evacuation.