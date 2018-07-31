The evacuation orders have been lifted and residents may return to the following areas;

The communities of Summit City and Buckeye to include the following areas listed below:

Lake Blvd. north of Oasis Road to Shasta Dam

Pine Grove Ave west from Iron Horse Road to Lake Blvd

Walker Mine Road to the overhead powerlines. All residence on Walker Mine Road west of the overhead powerlines remains under mandatory evacuations.

Quartz Hill road from Lake Blvd just west of Counter Lane will be open. A closure will be in effect at Quartz Hill Road west of Counter Lane. All residences west of this closure point will remain under mandatory evacuations.

The public is asked to limit traffic in these areas to residents only.

View live structure maps at www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap