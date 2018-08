On Aug. 10, at 5:00 p.m. the repopulation of additional areas in the Community of Lewiston.

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Residents may return home in the Lewiston Community North of SR-299 to Kinny Camp

Road at Keno Camp Road, West of County Line Road to Trinity Dam Blvd and all areas

and roads within. SR-299 will be open to residents only from Sandhouse to

Buckhorn Summit.