Repopulation and Re-entry of Victoria Drive and Victoria Highland
Subdivision.
On August 9, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. the evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas.
- Re-entry to Victoria Drive and Victoria Highland Subdivision **Residents Only*
- Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify
residency.
Road Closures:
Victoria Drive at Hwy 299. *Residents Only*
Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.