Repopulation and Re-entry of Victoria Drive and Victoria Highland

Subdivision.

On August 9, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. the evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas.

Re-entry to Victoria Drive and Victoria Highland Subdivision **Residents Only*

Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify

residency.

Road Closures:

Victoria Drive at Hwy 299. *Residents Only*

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.