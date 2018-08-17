Cal Fire reports this Friday, Aug. 17 at 7:00 p.m. that the Carr Fire is 223,610 acres in size, with 77% containment. 1079 structures have been destroyed, with 22 commercial structures destroyed and 503 other structures destroyed. Residential damage is at 190 with commercial damaged at 26 and 63 other. Structures threatened are 0.

Safety is a priority as firefighters continued to secure and construct containment line throughout the day with increased fire activity due to increased ventilation over the area of the fire. The fire spread remains within the vegetation inside the burn areas which are fuel and topography drive. As residents and the public are able to use State Route 299, remember to drive carefully as fire crews and emergency personnel are still working in the area.