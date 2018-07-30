The following areas are being repopulated after being evacuated due to the Carr Fire:

  • Eureka Way to Buenaventura Blvd
  • Buenaventura Blvd from Highway 299 (Eureka Way) to Highway 273
  • Teton Road including the White Hawk Subdivision
  • Canyon Creek Drive including the Country Heights Subdivision
  • All surface streets off Westside Road including El Reno Lane, Kenyon Drive, Branstetter Lane and Cedars Road
  • Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road encompassing roads on Branstetter Lane
  • Highway 273 at Westwood Drive including the Westwood Subdivision
  • Clear Creek Road from Highway 273 to Honey Bee Road