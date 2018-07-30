The following areas are being repopulated after being evacuated due to the Carr Fire:
- Eureka Way to Buenaventura Blvd
- Buenaventura Blvd from Highway 299 (Eureka Way) to Highway 273
- Teton Road including the White Hawk Subdivision
- Canyon Creek Drive including the Country Heights Subdivision
- All surface streets off Westside Road including El Reno Lane, Kenyon Drive, Branstetter Lane and Cedars Road
- Branstetter Lane to Texas Spring Road encompassing roads on Branstetter Lane
- Highway 273 at Westwood Drive including the Westwood Subdivision
- Clear Creek Road from Highway 273 to Honey Bee Road