On Aug. 12, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. evacuation orders have been lifted for Rainbow Lake Road and subsidiary roads off of Rainbow Lake Road for residents only outside the fire perimeter. Residents entering the area will be required to provide documentation to verify residency.

Road Closures:

Rainbow Lake Road at Platina Road *Residents Only*

Per closure order CA-360-18-03, the public lands in the Rainbow Lake Area, managed

by the Bureau of Land Management; will remain closed to the public until further review

of the potential hazards can be determined.