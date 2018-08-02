Re-entry of Placer Road West of Swasey Drive to the intersection of Diggins Road. This will include all roadways on the north and south side of Placer Road for residents only. Residents entering this area will be required to produce documentation to verify residency. Residents will only be able to access this road via Placer Road westbound from Buenaventura Blvd., Texas Springs Rd and Placer Rd, Montgomery Ranch Rd at Placer Rd. Placer Rd remains closed west of Diggins Road.

Road Closures:

Placer Rd will remain closed at Diggins Rd

Swasey Drive will remain closed at MacLeod Drive

Placer Rd at Swasey Drive *residents only*

Placer Road at Montgomery Ranch Rd *residents only*

Carr Fire Repopulation Map:

https://tinyurl.com/carrfirerepopulationmap

For more information about returning home:

www.readyforwildfire.org

View live structure maps at:

www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap

Shasta County Environmental Health Division:

https://tinyurl.com/shastaehd

CONTACT: Incident Information Line:

(530) 225-2510 or Call “211”