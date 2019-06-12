Forest Supervisor Scott Russell has approved a comprehensive road maintenance and safety project for 177 miles of road on National Forest System (NFS) land affected by the 2018 Carr and Delta Fires. This project will make significant strides to mitigate the many roadside hazards created during and after these fire events.

“The Carr/Delta Fire Road Maintenance and Safety project is designed to restore safe access within the area of these fire footprints,” explained Trinity River Management Unit District Ranger Joe Smailes. “At the same time, removing merchantable hazard trees will provide economic benefits to our community.”

The Carr/Delta Fire Road Maintenance and Safety Project authorizes the following activities:

Blading, repair and improvement of road surfaces

Brush removal along roads for improved sight distance

Cleaning, repair and installation of drainage structures such as culverts, ditches, catch basins and dips

Dust abatement

Removal and installation of closure barriers

Installation and repair of signs

Felling and removal of roadside hazard trees

Treatment of fuels that were created during project activities. Treatments may include: pile and prescribe burn the fuels, chip, or lop and scatter.

Hazard trees that are felled will be commercially harvested on 35 miles of road (depending on operational feasibility). Hazard trees will be felled and left on site on an additional 44 miles of road. Fuels will be treated wherever hazard trees are felled. The remaining 98 miles of road occur on non-NFS land and no hazard trees will be felled and no fuels will be treated along them, although the other maintenance activities could occur.