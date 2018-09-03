On Sept. 2, 2018, at 10:57 pm Redding Police responded to the area of Parkview Ave. and Henderson St. after a report of eight to nine subjects in the roadway trying to stop cars. An Officer arrived in the area and saw a suspicious 2004 GMC Yukon loitering in the area. The Officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it immediately fled from the officer. The vehicle drove north behind the shopping center in the 100 block of Hartnell Ave. The car continued north through a dirt field and became disabled on several large boulders under the Cypress St. Bridge.

The driver got out of the car and ran north under the bridge along the east side of the Sacramento River. It was learned the vehicle had just been stolen when the victim approached officers on foot to inform them. The Victim, Austin Vaughn, identified the known suspect as Nicholas Truman Blunkall, 19 years of Redding. Blunkall was found to be wanted for a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.

Assisting officers quickly established a perimeter and began tracking Blunkall with RPD K9 Otto and his handler, Officer Williams. Assistance from CHP – Northern Division Air Operations was requested and the helicopter arrived quickly to help with the search.

K9 Otto tracked the suspect north about 100 yards and it appeared the suspect entered the Sacramento River to avoid capture. The CHP helicopter crew located a possible suspect hiding along the river bank. Officers were directed to where Blunkall was hiding. Blunkall had entered the river and made his way along the bank of the river moving south. He was located just north of the Cypress St. Bridge and taken into custody without further incident.

Blunkall was booked into the Shasta County Jail for stealing the car, evading police and the warrants for his arrest.