HHSA’s Suicide Prevention Workgroup is stepping up to the plate with the Redding Colt 45s to raise awareness for men’s mental health on Friday, June 21, as the team faces off against the Humboldt B-52s at Tiger Field.

A pop-up photography studio will be on site for guys willing to become ‘Captain Awesome’ and share their tips, tools and advice for getting through difficult times. The photos are used in advertising and social media outreach to inspire conversation around men’s mental health in Shasta County

Men between the ages of 46 and 65 are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than women. The Captain Awesome campaign encourages men to share how they have mastered their own mental health to make it easier for others to reach out before stress or depression becomes too intense.