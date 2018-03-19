On March 19, 2018, at 8:44 a.m., 59-year-old Kuldip Goraya, reported being assaulted by 63-year-old Jo Ann Lints. Goraya is the manager of the Capri Motel located at 4620 Westside Road and Lints is a guest there. Goraya said he was struck on the head by a tree stake Lints had in her possession while they were in the parking lot. Goraya declined medical treatment at the scene.

When officers with the Redding Police Department arrived, Lints went inside her motel room and refused to come outside. Corporal Will Williams obtained an arrest warrant for Lints and returned to arrest her. As Corporal Williams arrived, Lints came out of her room and was contacted by Officer Kurtis Stenderup, who’d been standing by waiting for the issuance of the arrest warrant.

When confronted by Officer Stenderup, Lints swung an aluminum rod at him, while also holding a pair of scissors in her other hand. Lints was forced to the ground to prevent her from assaulting Officer Stenderup. Lints was arrested on the arrest warrant, which charged her with assault with a deadly weapon and new charges of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. Lints was booked at the Shasta County jail on the listed charges.