Camp Noah in Redding

Date: June 24th – June 28th, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Grant Elementary School

(8835 Swasey Dr, Redding, CA 96001)

Cost: Free for children to attend, thanks to generous donor support!

Camp Noah is a nationally acclaimed preparedness and resiliency day camp for elementary children. The camp provides a safe and fun environment where children develop resiliency skills such as self-esteem, problem-solving, stress management, and preparedness for the future.

Activities include story sharing, skits, music, outdoor recreation, puppets and crafts. Camp Noah lasts a week, but its impact lasts a lifetime!

The July and August 2018 fires dramatically affected all of us, particularly our children. Children need safe spaces and age-appropriate ways to process their experience of our community disaster and their own personal disasters, so that they can continue to grow and thrive.

Camp Noah helps them do just that. Camp Noah is a nationally acclaimed, 20-year-old preparedness and resiliency program for children, hosted across the U.S. in communities that have been impacted by disaster and trauma — and it is coming to Redding this summer.

Camp Noah will take place June 24-28 (9:00 am – 3:00 pm, with breakfast served at 8:30 am) at Grant Elementary School, 8835 Swasey Drive in Redding. Engaging the story of Noah and the Ark, children will process their own “storm story”, as well as find empowering ways to prepare for the next time a disaster strikes. In this safe and supportive setting, children are encouraged to face their fears, grieve their losses, and identify and share their unique gifts and talents. A mental health professional will be available for any child who needs special attention during the camp.

Camp Noah is free to participants. Children will receive two meals and snacks each day, as well as all the materials they will need. Camp Noah is limited to 50 children.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact: Katie Swartz at 530-551-1095 or reddingrecovers@gmail.com. Please note that volunteers are required to fill out an application form and undergo a background records check.

Donations to Camp Noah may be directed to: St James Lutheran Church, 2500 Shasta View Dr, Redding CA 96002.

Please direct media inquiries to Katie Swartz: 530-551-1095 or reddingrecovers@gmail.com

Daily registration begins at 8:30 am, with two meals and two snacks provided each day.

Register your child (entering grades 1-5 in the 2019/2020 school year) for camp by clicking here. : https://campscui.active.com/orgs/CampNoah#/selectSessions/2596206.