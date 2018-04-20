Caltrans asks motorists to help prevent litter

Caltrans Maintenance crews will be out i n force statewide to pick up roadside trash and draw attention to California’s problematic litter issue through Earth Day, April 22.

“When motorists are careless with litter, it affects us all,” said Director Laurie Berman. “Litter not only makes our beautiful state unappealing but also negatively impacts our budget, environment and workers’ safety.”

Last year, Caltrans spent $69 million on litter removal. In addition to year-round litter cleaning by Maintenance crews, Caltrans uses partnerships to help with litter removal which includes the Adopt-A-Highway program, which saved an estimated $17 million in cleanup costs last year; the Caltrans Parolee Work Crew Program; and a newly-formed Caltrans Veterans Outreach Program.

In this Caltrans News Flash, State Senator Jim Beall and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo join forces with Caltrans crews to pick up litter in the Bay Area: https://youtu.be/GT8AYLJG8m4

Motorists are reminded to dispose of litter properly and secure loads before traveling. As always, please Be Work Zone Alert, slow down and move over (if safe to do so) for workers.

For more information on the Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Program, please visit: http://www.dot.ca.gov/ maintenance/adopt-a-highway/ index.html

For more information on the Caltrans Parolee Work Crew Program, please visit:

https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/ rehabilitation/Caltrans.html

For more information on the Veterans Outreach Program, please visit: https://www.bcoe.org/o/b2w/ page/caltrans-veterans- outreach