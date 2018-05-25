Last year, the cost of clearing litter and debris from the state highway system exceeded $69 million. Not only is litter preventable, but cleanup activities drain valuable resources that could be focused elsewhere. The debris itself can also create safety hazards for both motorists and Caltrans Maintenance crews.

In the latest Caltrans News Flash, motorists are asked to be part of the solution by not littering California’s roads in the first place: https://youtu.be/s5C84nbZxcQ

“The negative impacts of litter reach beyond cleanup costs and safety hazards,” said Director Laurie Berman. “Road debris can clog storm drains and cause flooding, and trash like cigarette butts can pollute our waterways.”

Caltrans also fights litter by partnering with groups like the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Program, whose estimated 11,000 volunteers picked up more than 10,000 cubic yards of litter from California’s roadsides last year – enough to fill 650 garbage trucks. In addition, partners such as the Caltrans Parolee Work Crew Program and a newly-formed Caltrans Veterans Outreach Program round out Caltrans Maintenance’s year-round litter clearing efforts.

If you are interested in volunteering your services or sponsoring one of the 3,000 AAH groups, please call 1-866-ADOPT-A-HWY or go to: http://adopt-a-highway.dot.ca.gov to learn how to become involved.

