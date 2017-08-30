2017 SUNRISE ROTARY MUD MASH

The fields at the historic Nash Ranch have set the stage for the annual Mud Run—where participants will experience the best of Mother Nature has to offer. On September 30, the 2017 Sunrise Rotary Mud Mash at Nash Ranch, located at 10925 Old Oregon Trail in Redding, will provide a fun course that will challenge your body and tolerance for getting downright dirty. Registration will start at 1:00 p.m. with the first wave mud run at 4:00 p.m. Those brave contenders can expect to slither through mud pits, scale wooden obstacles, slide down a mud hill, swim across a pond, and dash through a corn maze on your quest to conquer all of the challenges.

This year’s race will include four optional challenges available to undertake as well as an optional lap around the lake.

Don’t miss out on more mud, food, music and family activities —including the Nash Ranch Pumpkin Patch and train.

Team captains: You must enter the emails of your team members during registration so that they will receive their own confirmation and updates on the race!

To register go to this link.