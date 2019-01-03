Click on ad for more info

Sacramento – Along with instantly getting their vehicle registration cards and license plate stickers on the spot, Californians can now use the popular DMV Now Self-Service Terminals to complete even more transactions.

With just a few taps on the touchscreen, Californians can now:

Pay their vehicle registration suspension reinstatement fee ($14)

Submit or remove an affidavit of non-use

Submit insurance information when required by the Vehicle Insurance Program

Previously, these transactions could only be completed online, by mail or by telephone.

“We are always looking for convenient ways to provide our services to the people of California, and this is another step in that direction,” Acting DMV Director Bill Davidson said. “We are excited to see DMV Now Self-Terminals offer these expanded options.”

To complete one of the newly available transactions at the kiosks, customers will need to have their license plate number and the last five characters of their vehicle identification number or a letter from DMV with a personal identification number. Customers may also need their insurance documents.

Kiosks accept credit/debit cards and cash, and instructions are provided in English and Spanish.

There are more than 150 DMV Now Self-Service Terminals conveniently located throughout the state, including at DMV field offices, grocery stores and public libraries. Find a kiosk near you: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/about/sst_map