Motivated individuals with an ability and willingness to convey conservation principles to the public are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be confident and capable of speaking with the public one-on-one and in group settings. They must also be able to work independently and as a team member to complete tasks. Assignments will be in field, office and classroom environments.

“Our volunteers provide invaluable support to numerous CDFW staff, including biologists, wildlife officers and administrative employees,” said Lt. Liz Gregory, who oversees NRVP recruitment for the Northern Enforcement District. “These are non-sworn, volunteer positions, without law enforcement authority, but their contributions to our daily workload are meaningful and help keep our operations running smoothly.”

NRVP positions are unpaid and require a service commitment of 16 hours per month. Duties may include responding to human/wildlife conflict calls, representing CDFW at community outreach events, working upon CDFW lands, disseminating useful information to the public, instructing at NRVP academies and other assignments to assist staff as needed.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a California driver license and produce a California Department of Motor Vehicle driver’s report. The selection process includes an initial screening, application review, oral interview and a background check including a Live Scan fingerprint clearance.

Successful applicants will attend the NRVP training academy and receive 40 hours of conservation training. The initial phase of the academy is scheduled from Aug. 5-9, 2019. Volunteers will work with a trained mentor to implement their newly acquired skills during a six-month probationary period.

Applications must be postmarked no later than June 14, 2019.

For additional information and to download an application, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/explore/volunteering/nrvp.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Lt. Gregory at (916) 358-2939.