Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be customized to include requested information. The minimum group size is 18 people and reservations are required. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

Various Days — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased onsite). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

Various Days — Bats at the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area. Participants can watch bats leave the Yolo Causeway and fly away to eat crop pests throughout the valley. Pre-register at www.yolobasin.org for one of 30 dates available from June to September. For more information, please contact Corky Quirk at cquirk@yolobasin.org.

1-9 — California Invasive Species Action Week. The goals of the California Invasive Species Action Week are to increase public awareness of invasive species issues and promote public participation in the fight against California’s invasive species and their impacts on our natural resources. Informational and volunteer events are scheduled statewide, including weed removal and habitat restoration, webinars and tours. See the map and schedule of events at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/invasives/action-week.

8 — Chollas Lake Park Fishing Derby. Chollas Lake Park, 6350 College Grove Drive, San Diego (92115), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Equipment, bait and instruction will be provided along with refreshments, crafts and prizes for youths 15 and younger. For more information, please call (619) 527-7683.

11 — California Fish and Game Commission Tribal Committee Meeting, time to be determined, Red Lion Hotel Redding, 1830 Hilltop Drive, Redding (96002). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

12 — California Fish and Game Commission Wildlife/Non-Marine Topics Meeting, time to be determined, Red Lion Hotel Redding, 1830 Hilltop Drive, Redding (96002). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

13 — California Fish and Game Commission Marine Topics Meeting, time to be determined, Red Lion Hotel Redding, 1830 Hilltop Drive, Redding (96002. For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

15 — Elkhorn Slough Bioblitz, 9 a.m. to noon, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Participants can join a naturalist-guided trail walk to survey and submit data on the reserve’s biodiversity. This event is free, but registration is required. Visit www.elkhornslough.org/calendar to register. All ages are welcome but participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email Ariel Hunter at ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov.

15 — Kids Fishing Day at Mount Shasta Hatchery, N Old Stage Road, Mount Shasta (96067). Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. and fishing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be provided. CDFW staff and volunteers will assist with parking, registration, fishing, netting fish and answering questions. Kids Fishing Days are also scheduled at the hatchery on July 6 and Aug. 17. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries/mount-shasta or call (530) 926-2215.

18 — Land Regulations Outreach Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., CDFW South Coast Region Headquarters, 3883 Ruffin Road, San Diego (92123). The meeting will inform the public about site-specific changes to public use regulations that are being considered for certain CDFW properties. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas. For more information, please contact Julie Horenstein at julie.horenstein@wildlife.ca.gov.

19 — Land Regulations Outreach Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Oroville Branch Library, 1820 Mitchell Ave., Oroville (95966). The meeting will inform the public about site-specific changes to public use regulations that are being considered for certain CDFW properties. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas. For more information, please contact Julie Horenstein at julie.horenstein@wildlife.ca.gov.

19 — CDFW Conservation Lecture Series, “CDFW Monitoring of the Salton Sea,” presented by Nasseer Idrisi. 10 a.m. to noon. California Department of Fish and Wildlife monitoring of the Salton Sea has revealed concurrent declines in the tilapia population in the Sea and piscivorous birds that feed on the tilapia. Other fish surviving in the Salton Sea include desert pupfish (Cyprinodon macularius) and sailfin molly (Poecilia latipinna). The piscivorous birds that use the Salton Sea as feeding grounds and are impacted by the decline in the fish population include American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos), brown pelicans (Pelecanus occidentalis), and double crested cormorants (Phalacrocorax auratus). Attendance is free. To register or learn more, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/lectures. CDFW employees please register via OTD LEARN.

22 — Sunset Saturday, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Participants can enjoy a sunset on the Slough, with the reserve open to the public until 8 p.m. All visitors must check in at the Visitor Center before entering the trails. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). For more information, please contact Ariel Hunter at ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov.

22 — Annual Clean-up Day at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 7:30 a.m. to noon, 45211 County Road 32B, Davis (95618). Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the wildlife area check station, then participate in cleanup activities in preparation for the upcoming waterfowl season. Activities typically involve cleaning and brushing up hunting blinds and improving area signage and field markers. Volunteers should bring gloves, work boots and sunscreen. Water and insect repellent will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Yolo Bypass Area Manager at (530) 757-2431.

24 — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Applications on Sale for Fall Elk Hunts. Seventy-two SHARE elk tags will be available during 45 elk hunts offered through the SHARE program. Also on sale are deer, pig, bear and upland game hunts on various properties. An $11 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) will be charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

24 — Land Regulations Outreach Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Grassland Environmental Education Center, Los Banos Wildlife Area, 18110 Henry Miller Ave., Los Banos (93635). The meeting will inform the public about site-specific changes to public use regulations that are being considered for certain CDFW properties. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas. For more information, please contact Julie Horenstein at julie.horenstein@wildlife.ca.gov.

24-25 — Elkhorn Slough Reserve Teachers on the Estuary Workshop, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). This workshop will help middle and high school teachers develop water quality data collection and analysis skills, and will provide information about estuaries and watersheds. Space is limited to the first 16 teachers who enroll. To register, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/education/teachers. For more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov.

25 — Public Hearing, Dungeness Crab Trap Gear Retrieval Program, 10 a.m. to noon, 20 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Large Conference Room, Monterey (93940). CDFW is holding this public hearing to solicit input on changes to the proposed retrieval program for lost or abandoned commercial Dungeness crab trap gear. For more information, including documents included in the rulemaking file and information on submitting public comments, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/notices/regulations/gear-retrieval-program.

25 — Land Regulations Outreach Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 45211 County Road 32B (Chiles Road), Davis (95618). The meeting will inform the public about site-specific changes to public use regulations that are being considered for certain CDFW properties. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas. For more information, please contact Julie Horenstein at julie.horenstein@wildlife.ca.gov.

29 — Trout Fest 2019 at the Hot Creek Hatchery, 121 Hot Creek Hatchery Road, Mammoth Lakes (93546). Trout Fest is a free event that introduces youths to the basics of trout fishing. Youths can learn how to tie basic fishing knots, rig a pole, cast, and handle, clean and cook trout. All equipment is provided, and no outside gear is allowed. Fishing is for those 15 and under. For more information, please email troutfest@wildlife.ca.gov or visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries.