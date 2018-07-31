Various Days — Bat Talk and Walk at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area.Various times, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Each year, from June through September, the Yolo Basin Foundation offers “Bat Talk and Walk” tours. The tour begins with a 45-minute indoor presentation on bat natural history, after which attendees are shuttled to the outdoor viewing area to witness firsthand the spectacular aerial performance of the Mexican free-tailed bats. Pre-registration is required at http://yolobasin.org. For more information, please contact Corky Quirk at cquirk@yolobasin.org.

Various Days — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough. Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours, By Reservation, at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be customized to include requested information. The minimum group size is 18 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

Various Days — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadlines for Multiple Hunting Opportunities. Wild pig, deer, bear, turkey, dove and quail hunts are available through the SHARE program. A $10.75 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) is charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share .

4 — Archery-Only and Falconry-Only Tree Squirrel Season Opens (extending through Sept. 7). For archery-only and falconry-only tree squirrel season and zone descriptions, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/regulations/current/mammalregs.aspx#307. To view a map of tree squirrel hunting zones, please visit https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/filehandler.ashx?documentid=109005&inline .

11 — The First General Season for Black Bears Opens In Deer Hunting Zone A on Aug. 11, 2018. General black bear season will open with the general deer hunting season in deer zones A, B, C, D, X8, X9A, X9B, X10 and X12 and extend through Dec. 30, 2018. Deer zones A, B, C, D, X8, X9A, X9B, X10 and X12 have different deer season opening dates depending upon the deer zone. General season for black bears opens in deer hunting zones X-1 through X-7b on Oct. 13, 2018, and extends through Dec. 30, 2018. CDFW shall close the season earlier if 1,700 bears have been reported taken. For daily updates on reported bear harvest, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/bear or call toll-free (888) 277-6398. Please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/regulations/current/mammalregs.aspxfor a description of the current mammal hunting regulations.

11 — Upper Butte Basin Wildlife Area Annual Clean-up Day, 7 a.m. to noon, 9256 Highway 162, Butte City (95920). People will participate in cleanup activities on all three units of the wildlife area (the Llano Seco, Little Dry Creek Unit and Howard Slough units) in preparation for the upcoming waterfowl season. Activities typically involve cleaning and brushing up hunting blinds, and improving area signage and field markers. Volunteers should bring gloves, work boots and sunscreen. Water and insect repellent will be provided. For more information or to register, please contact the Upper Butte Basin Wildlife Area office at (530) 982-2169.

18 — Archery-Only Quail, Chukar and Sooty (Blue)/Ruffed Grouse Seasons Open (extending through Sept. 7). For zone maps and other upland game season information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

18 — Falconry-Only Pheasant, Quail, Chukar, Ptarmigtan and Sooty (Blue) Grouse/ Ruffed Grouse Seasons Open (extending through Feb. 28). For zone maps and other upland game season information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

18 — Archery Season for Black Bears Opens in each of the five American black bear hunt zones, Northern California, Central California, Southeastern Sierra, Southern Sierra and Southern California, and will extend through Sept. 9, 2018. CDFW shall close the season earlier if 1,700 bears have been reported taken. For daily updates on reported bear harvest, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/bear or call toll-free (888) 277-6398. Please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/regulations/current/mammalregs.aspxfor a description of the current mammal hunting regulations and American black bear hunt zone boundary descriptions. The bag and possession limit for either archery or general season is one adult bear per hunting license year. Cubs and females accompanied by cubs may not be taken.

18, 19, 22 — Volunteer Training at Elkhorn Slough, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, and 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, Elkhorn Slough Ecological Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Elkhorn Reserve Volunteer and Education will offer training for individuals interested in volunteering with school and youth groups at the reserve. The workshop will prepare volunteers to lead K-12 students in lab and field activities. For more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at (831) 728-2822 or virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov, and to enroll please visit www.elkhornslough.org.

22-23 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. both days, River Lodge Conference Center, 1800 Riverwalk Drive, Fortuna (95540). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2018/index.aspx.

30 — Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting, Resources Building, 1416 Ninth St., Sacramento (95814). The public is invited to attend. For more information, please visithttps://wcb.ca.gov.