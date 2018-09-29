Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours, By Reservation, at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be customized to include requested information. The minimum group size is 18 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

Various Days — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn- slough-er.

Various Days — General Bear Season Opening in Select Deer Zones. General bear season opens concurrently with general deer season in the A, B, C, D, X8, X9A, X9B, X10 and X12 zones. In September, general bear season will open with general deer season in the following zones: B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, all C zones, D3-10 zones, X8, X9a, X9b, X10 and X12. Current bear hunting regulations can be viewed at www.eregulations.com/ california/hunting/big-game/ bear-hunting/ . In-season updates and general black bear information can be viewed at www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ bear.

Various Days — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadlines for Multiple Hunting Opportunities. Wild pig, deer, bear, turkey, dove and quail hunts are available through the SHARE program. An $11.62 non-refundable application fee will be charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ share.

First Through Third Saturdays and Sundays of the Month — Sandhill Crane Wetland Tours at Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, 7730 W. Woodbridge Road, Lodi (95242). Online registration has begun for those wishing to participate in these guided tours, which run October through February. Registration is available online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/3/ crane-tour . A one-day Lands Pass must be purchased to attend and instructions are available on the same website. Tours fill fast and registration may be done as much as six weeks in advance. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ regions/3/crane-tour .

Weekends – Beginning Oct. 20 — Guided Wildlife Tours at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948), 12:30 p.m. The 90-minute walking tour covers slightly more than a half mile through this premier birding spot that highlights migratory waterfowl and other wetland wildlife. Tours are canceled in heavy rain. No reservations are necessary for groups of less than 20 people. This land is part of the CDFW Lands Pass Program and its associated fee-for-use requirement. There is no additional cost for the tour. For more information on the tour, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

3 — California Spiny Lobster Commercial Fishing Season Opens Statewide. For more information on regulations associated with the new California Spiny Lobster Fishery Management Plan, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ conservation/marine/ invertebrates/commercial- regulations. For general information regarding lobster and lobster management, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ conservation/marine/ invertebrates/lobster .

6 — Wetland Wildlife Identification Workshop at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948), 9 a.m. to noon. Waterfowl will be the focus of the workshop and the walking tour, although a variety of wildlife will be present. Reservations are required and this land is part of the CDFW Lands Pass Program and its associated fee-for-use requirement. There is no additional cost for the workshop. For more information on the Lands Pass Program, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/ lands-pass. For more information on the tour, please call (530) 846-7505 or email to lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov .

6 — General Duck and Goose Season Opens in the Northeastern Waterfowl Zone. For more information about regulations, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ waterfowl.

6 — General Deer Season Opens in Zones D19, X1, X2, X3a, X3b, X4, X5a, X5b, X6a, X6b, X7a and X7b. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/deer .

6-7 — Early Season Junior Hunt for Quail in the Mojave National Preserve. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ upland-game-birds .

6-7 — Fall Fish Festival, Taylor Creek Visitor Center, 35 Visitor Center Road, South Lake Tahoe (96150), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days. The festival encourages participation by youths and their parents in a variety of educational and entertaining activities. For more information, please visit https://tahoesouth.com/events/ fall-fish-fest-kokanee-salmon- festival-at-taylor-creek- visitor-center/.

9 — Tour Leader Workshop at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free workshop will focus on developing leaders for the “Exploring the Wetlands” youth education program. Reservations are required. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov .

13 — General Bear Season Opens in the Remainder of the State. General bear season opens for the balance of bear hunt areas throughout the state. The general bear season will remain open until Dec. 30, or until CDFW determines that 1,700 bears have been taken. CDFW reminds successful hunters to have their tag validated and a tooth extracted from the skull of their bear. Current bear hunting regulations can be viewed at www.eregulations.com/ california/hunting/big-game/ bear-hunting/ . In-season updates and general black bear information can be viewed at www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ bear.

13 — Elkhorn Slough Reserve Teachers on the Reserve Workshop, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). The workshop introduces teachers to the reserve and the education fieldtrip program. The workshop is free and continuing Education Units will be available. To register, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/ education-program/teacher- development/ and for more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov .

13 — General Deer Season Opens in Zones D11, D13, D14, D15 and D17. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/deer .

13 — Archery-only Pheasant Season Opens and extends through Nov. 4. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/upland-game-birds.

16 — California Fish and Game Commission Tribal Committee Meeting, time to be determined, Radisson Fresno Conference Center, 1055 Van Ness Ave., Fresno (93721). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2018/ index.aspx.

17 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting, time to be determined, Radisson Fresno Conference Center, 1055 Van Ness Ave., Fresno (93721). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2018/ index.aspx.

19 — General Duck and Goose Season Opens in the Colorado River Waterfowl Zone. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/waterfowl.

20 — General Season for All Quail Opens in Zone Q1 and Zone Q3 (extending through Jan. 27). For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ upland-game-birds.

20 — General Snipe Season Opens Statewide (extending through Feb. 3). For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/ upland-game-birds .

20 — General Chukar Season Opens Statewide (extending through Jan. 27). For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/upland-game-birds.

20 — General Duck and Goose Season Opens in the Balance of State, Southern San Joaquin Valley and Southern California Waterfowl Zones. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/waterfowl.

20 — General Deer Season Opens in Zone X9c. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/deer .

27 — General Deer Season Opens in Zone D16. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting/deer .