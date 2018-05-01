Weekends — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough. Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours, By Reservation, at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be customized to include requested information. The minimum group size is 18 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

1 — Recreational Groundfish Season Opens for All Boat-based Anglers for the Northern and Mendocino Management Areas (Oregon-California State Line to Point Arena). For more information, please visit the Groundfish webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/groundfish.

1 — Recreational Pacific Halibut Fishery Opens. There will be four open periods for the 2018 fishery: May 1-June 15, July 1-15, Aug. 1-15 and Sept. 1-Oct. 31, or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/pacific-halibut.

2 — CDFW Statewide Management of Trout Resources Meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Arcade Library Meeting Room, 2443 Marconi Ave., Sacramento (95821). CDFW invites trout anglers to voice their interests, needs and ideas regarding the statewide management of trout resources at a series of meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings will provide opportunities for the public to learn about and discuss the revision of the strategic plan for trout management, the creation of a new strategic plan for trout hatcheries and the simplification of inland trout angling regulations. For additional information, please contact Harry Morse at harry.morse@wildlife.ca.gov or at (916) 323-1478.

5 — CDFW Statewide Management of Trout Resources Meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Bay Model Visitor Center, 2100 Bridgeway, Sausalito (94965). CDFW invites trout anglers to voice their interests, needs and ideas regarding the statewide management of trout resources at a series of meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings will provide opportunities for the public to learn about and discuss the revision of the strategic plan for trout management, the creation of a new strategic plan for trout hatcheries and the simplification of inland trout angling regulations. For additional information, please contact Peter Tira at peter.tira@wildlife.ca.govor at (916) 322-8908.

5-6 — Take It Outside at Elkhorn Slough Reserve, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nature tours are available both days at both 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Naturalist-led Kids Exploration Tour are available both days at noon. Other activities are also available all day in the Visitor Center. For more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov.

7 — Archery Only Spring Turkey and Additional Junior Spring Turkey Seasons Open (extending through May 20, 2018). For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

10 — CDFW Statewide Management of Trout Resources Meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N Cedar Ave., Fresno (93703). CDFW invites trout anglers to voice their interests, needs and ideas regarding the statewide management of trout resources at a series of meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings will provide opportunities for the public to learn about and discuss the revision of the strategic plan for trout management, the creation of a new strategic plan for trout hatcheries and the simplification of inland trout angling regulations. For additional information, please contact Harry Morse at harry.morse@wildlife.ca.gov or at (916) 323-1478.

11 — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Fall 2018 Elk Hunts. The SHARE website will be updated May 11 with fall elk hunt and property information. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

12 — Gray Lodge Wildlife Area Kids’ Fishing Day, 7 a.m. to noon, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). Youths 15 and under can compete for the biggest catfish at the free event, and fishing poles and bait will be available. The event will include prizes and lunch for participating youths and a bicycle will be awarded to the holder of the largest fish. Anglers age 16 and over who have a valid California Sport Fishing License may fish after noon. For more information, please contact the Gridley Recreation Department at (530) 846-3264 or Gray Lodge Wildlife Area at (530) 846-7505.

13 — World Migratory Bird Day Celebration at Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Celebrate the diversity of birds migrating through Elkhorn Slough Reserve by taking a low-tide birding tour at 3 p.m. to survey birds in the mudflats. Regular tours are also scheduled at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Craft activities and scavenger hunts will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at (831) 728-2823 or virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov.

15 — CDFW Statewide Management of Trout Resources Meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Redding Library Community Room, 1100 Parkview Ave., Redding (96001). CDFW invites trout anglers to voice their interests, needs and ideas regarding the statewide management of trout resources at a series of meetings scheduled across the state. The meetings will provide opportunities for the public to learn about and discuss topics that include the revision of the strategic plan for trout management, the creation of a new strategic plan for trout hatcheries and the simplification of inland trout angling regulations. For additional information, please contact Kyle Orr at kyle.orr@wildlife.ca.gov or at (916) 322-8958.

24 — California Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting, 10 a.m., Natural Resources Building, First Floor Auditorium, 1416 Ninth St., Sacramento (95814). For more information, please visit www.wcb.ca.gov.