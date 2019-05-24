As we complete CalFresh Awareness Month, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has announced the expansion of the CalFresh food assistance program to include residents who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

The SSI program pays benefits to eligible disabled adults and children who have limited income. The State Supplementary Payment (SSP) is a state program that adds to SSI.

Beginning June 1, many SSI/SSP recipients in California may be eligible to receive CalFresh food benefits. Applying for CalFresh food benefits will not change or reduce SSI/SSP amounts.

There are three ways to apply:

Click: Go to getCalFresh.org after June 1 to apply online,

Call: (877) 652-0731. Other language assistance is available as needed. For speech and/or hearing assistance, call 711 relay.

Come In: Local CalFresh applicants can apply at any Shasta County HHSA regional office, including:

2460 Breslauer Way, Redding

1220 Sacramento St., Redding

2757 Churn Creek Rd., Redding

2889 East Center St., Anderson

4216 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake

36911 Main St., Burney

According to recent data, nearly half of Shasta County adults may not have enough food to stay healthy and active. CalFresh is the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program, providing an average of 11,517 Shasta County households with benefits.

These benefits total about $2.8 million monthly, most of which is spent in the local economy. Food benefits are delivered on an EBT debit card accepted at grocery stores, farmers’ markets and other approved CalFresh locations statewide.

To learn more, visit CalFreshFood.org.