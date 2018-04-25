AERIAL FIREFIGHTING – TACTICAL TRAINING

Beginning April 30th thru May 4th, 2018, the U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) are conducting the Aerial Supervision Course at the Redding Air Attack Base and Northern California Training Center. Both facilities are located at the northern end of the Redding Municipal Airport on Airport Road in Redding.

Fighting fire from the air is often one of the most hazardous activities in wildland firefighting. To maximize safety and efficiency, new supervisors of air tactical operations must undergo training in air traffic control, communications, equipment,

aerial firefighting tactics and aerial observation.

Students from throughout California will attend this interagency course in the tactical

supervision of firefighting aircraft. During the two-week course, students will participate

in both classroom and aerial training. The first week, April 23rd to April 27th, classroom

training takes place in Sacramento. Full flight operations from the Redding Air Attack Base will be conducted April 30th to May 4th. Students will coordinate air tankers,

helicopters, and smokejumper firefighting aircraft, on a simulated fire in the Oak Run

and Whitmore areas. There will also be other aerial training exercises being conducted

throughout Shasta County, including lightning fire reconnaissance.