Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas:

River Ridge Subdivision *Residents Only*

Re-entry to River Ridge Subdivision will be for residents only. Access into the area for residents of the River Ridge Subdivision will be from Quartz Hill Rd to White Sail Drive.

Detours related to the Quartz Hill Rd construction are still in effect. Access to Quartz Hill Rd must be made through the River Park Subdivision from Benton Drive to River Park Drive.

Buenaventura Blvd is closed south of Keswick Dam Rd. Land Park Subdivision and Stanford Hills Subdivision remain under mandatory evacuation.

Some residents living in the River Ridge Subdivision may only have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.