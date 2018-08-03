On Aug. 3 at 6:00 p.m., CalFire has sent a repopulation and re-entry notice for Keswick Dam Blvd to include Keswick Estates.

following areas. Keswick Dam Blvd and Quartz Hill Road to include Keswick Estates**Residents Only**

Re-entry to Keswick Dam Blvd west of Nash Road. Quartz Hill Road west of Clarks Lane.

Keswick Dam Blvd will remain closed west from the Keswick Dam. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify residency.

Road Closures: