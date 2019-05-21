Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency posts community calendar events to acknowledge Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month

May 27 – June 13: Food drive collection barrels will be distributed throughout the county. All donations go to the Connected Living Food

Program and other agencies who distribute to elders.

June 3-21: Purple flags will be displayed in Anderson River Park from June 3 -7, on the Redding City Hall Rotunda from June 10 -14, on

the Shasta Lake Tri-Counties Bank lawn from June 17 -22, at the Burney Presbyterian Church

from June 17 -21 and the Sundial Bridge on June 15. Each flag represents one reported case of

elder or dependent adult abuse in 2018.

June 4: Proclamation at Shasta County Board of Supervisor’s meeting will occur at 9 a.m. at the

Board of Supervisor’s chambers at 1450 Court St. All city council meetings will occur in the city

council chambers. All city council meetings meet at 7 p.m.

After each proclamation, the Board and Councils will be asked to participate in the “KNOW ABUSE, REPORT ABUSE” Prevention Challenge, which includes:

1. Read our “Don’t Miss the Signs” flyer.

2. Donate to the food drive.

3. Add the Elder Abuse Prevention frame to your

Facebook profile picture.

4. Take a pic with your favorite senior and post it on

social media using the tag #seniorselfie.

5. Attend “Light the Bridge.”

6. Challenge your friends to participate!

June 5: The Lunch & Learn training will give the

public a chance to learn more about elder abuse

and recognize the signs of abuse. Registration is

$10 and can be made through ShiningCare. All

proceeds will benefit their Gatekeeper Program.

June 11: BloodSource will host a blood drive at

The Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us to donate

blood and grab lunch at a local food truck! The

public is welcome. Prizes and t-shirts will be

handed out.

June 15: Our Light the Bridge Purple event will

include live broadcasts, resource booths, food,

music, activities for kids, a scavenger hunt with

cash prize and other entertainment. The event

will be at the Sundial Bridge from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

and is free to the public.