Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency posts community calendar events to acknowledge Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month
May 27 – June 13: Food drive collection barrels will be distributed throughout the county. All donations go to the Connected Living Food
Program and other agencies who distribute to elders.
June 3-21: Purple flags will be displayed in Anderson River Park from June 3 -7, on the Redding City Hall Rotunda from June 10 -14, on
the Shasta Lake Tri-Counties Bank lawn from June 17 -22, at the Burney Presbyterian Church
from June 17 -21 and the Sundial Bridge on June 15. Each flag represents one reported case of
elder or dependent adult abuse in 2018.
June 4: Proclamation at Shasta County Board of Supervisor’s meeting will occur at 9 a.m. at the
Board of Supervisor’s chambers at 1450 Court St. All city council meetings will occur in the city
council chambers. All city council meetings meet at 7 p.m.
After each proclamation, the Board and Councils will be asked to participate in the “KNOW ABUSE, REPORT ABUSE” Prevention Challenge, which includes:
1. Read our “Don’t Miss the Signs” flyer.
2. Donate to the food drive.
3. Add the Elder Abuse Prevention frame to your
Facebook profile picture.
4. Take a pic with your favorite senior and post it on
social media using the tag #seniorselfie.
5. Attend “Light the Bridge.”
6. Challenge your friends to participate!
June 5: The Lunch & Learn training will give the
public a chance to learn more about elder abuse
and recognize the signs of abuse. Registration is
$10 and can be made through ShiningCare. All
proceeds will benefit their Gatekeeper Program.
June 11: BloodSource will host a blood drive at
The Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us to donate
blood and grab lunch at a local food truck! The
public is welcome. Prizes and t-shirts will be
handed out.
June 15: Our Light the Bridge Purple event will
include live broadcasts, resource booths, food,
music, activities for kids, a scavenger hunt with
cash prize and other entertainment. The event
will be at the Sundial Bridge from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
and is free to the public.