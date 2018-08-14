The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 2 is extending road openings hours for State Route 299 between Redding and Weaverville,

effective on Tuesday, August 14 at 6:00 P.M.

On Tuesday (08/14) and Wednesday (08/15) the Noon to 1:30 P.M. schedule remains

the same while the overnight 6:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. schedule will be 6:00 P.M. to 7:30

A.M. next morning.

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Noon to 1:30 P.M.

6:00 P.M. – 7:30 A.M. next morning

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Noon to 1:30 P.M.

6:00 P.M. – 7:30 A.M. next morning