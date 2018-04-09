On Saturday, March 10, 2018, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers received a report that the chain locking the gate at CAL FIRE Station 34 (Buckhorn), located on Oak Run-to Fern Road in Whitmore, had been cut, and several items had been stolen from the fire station. During the initial investigation, evidence obtained from surveillance video showed a vehicle

with four subjects at the gate with bolt cutters on March 9, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. Officers began an investigation and positive identification of the vehicle was made. Officers learned that the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and Redding Police Department had both responded to reports of suspicious incidents in the Redding area earlier that night. It was later determined to be the same vehicle and subjects.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers later located state property for sale online and an undercover operation was set up to purchase these items. During the purchase, several stolen items were identified as CAL FIRE property from Station 34 (Buckhorn). Brandon Rhoades, age 29, of Redding was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Officers later learned that three CAL FIRE stations were burglarized in Tehama County sometime between March 9, 2018 and March 10, 2018.

In the following days, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers along with Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies went to the residence of Travis Rhodes, age 33, in Keswick to arrest him on an arrest warrant for brandishing a handgun. While at his residence, officers observed several items positively identified as those stolen from CAL FIRE Station 34 (Buckhorn). A search warrant was obtained and served to look for additional stolen CAL FIRE property on the premises. Additional stolen items from CAL FIRE Station 34 (Buckhorn) were located on the property. Evidence of methamphetamine sales was also located on the premises. Brianna Seville, age 21, of Redding, who was identified as Rhodes girlfriend, was arrested on methamphetamine-related charges.

On the weekend of March 17, 2018 CAL FIRE was advised of a vehicle containing firefighting tools and equipment inside a vehicle that had been recently stopped and towed by the Red Bluff Police Department. At the time of the stop, occupants identified inside were Jason Goltz, age 43, and Brianna Meier, age 22, both of Redding. On March 22, 2018 during a search warrant service, stolen fire equipment related to the Red Bank and Baker Station burglaries was recovered inside the car.

Through further investigation, officers learned that Goltz was in the vehicle driven by Travis Rhodes the night CAL FIRE Station 34 (Buckhorn) was burglarized. On March 23, 2018, search warrants were obtained for Goltz’s and Meier’s residences in the Anderson area. Officers from CAL FIRE, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Anderson Police Department served a search warrant and recovered several stolen CAL FIRE items on the premises. While in the process of serving the search warrant, a vehicle containing Goltz was stopped on a nearby roadway and he was contacted. Stolen CAL FIRE equipment was located inside.

Goltz was arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary related to the break-ins of several fire stations in Tehama County, including Baker Station, Red Bank Station, and Tehama County Fire Department’s Manton Volunteer Station 18.

Later that evening Brianna Meier was located at her residence when CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers and Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant. Meier was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property in relation to the fire station thefts in Tehama County. Both were transported to the Tehama County jail.

Further investigation has determined that Goltz traded a generator, allegedly stolen from the Manton Volunteer Fire Station, for a vehicle that was parked in his driveway at the time of the search warrant.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers from the Northern Regional Office, Shasta-Trinity and Tehama-Glenn Units, through this investigation, uncovered a network of burglaries including fire stations in several towns throughout Shasta and Tehama Counties. Tools and equipment taken are used by firefighters to save lives and property. CAL FIRE would like to thank the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Redding Police Department, Anderson Police Department and Red Bluff Police Department for their assistance and cooperation. Anyone with additional information related to these burglaries is asked to call (530) 225-2421.

Any questions related to this case should be directed to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office. For more information on fire safety visit www.fire.ca.gov.