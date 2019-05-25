CAL FIRE and allied agencies will provide fire and life safety tips at Lake

Shasta this Saturday, May 25, from 8 a.m. until noon as part of a recreational safety

event in conjunction with Memorial Day weekend.

Fire safety fliers and information will be offered to the public and equipment safety

checks will be provided. Featured topics include boat trailer and vehicle maintenance,

campfire safety, water safety, and other relevant topics.

Individuals should always ensure that their equipment is properly maintained and that

they have obtained necessary permits, including campfire permits, before enjoying

outdoor activities.

For fire safety information or to obtain an online campfire permit, visit

www.PreventWildfireCA.org. One less spark could mean one less wildfire.