CAL FIRE SHU is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, dedicated fire fighters from CAL FIRE SHU will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Saturday from 9:00am-4:00pm at the Mount Shasta Mall. FIREFIGHTERS will be escorting Santa Clause at 10:00am to the Macy’s wing of Mount Shasta Mall.



“We are thrilled to be working with CAL FIRE SHU for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Fundraising Coordinator Lorisa Nelson. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Shasta County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through CAL FIRE SHU Fill the Boot events in 2017 empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with Muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger, displaying how we all can truly live unlimited no matter what limits we may face.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UC Davis in Sacramento. They also help send more than 62 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola – all at no cost to their families.

MDA and IAFF Partnership

As MDA’s largest national partner, the IAFF fuels MDA’s mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and provide families with services and support.

IAFF support for MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found, and the organization’s unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day. The IAFF raised $100,000 for MDA in 1955, and $1 million in 1970, and fire fighters continue to raise the bar in their fundraising efforts. In 2016, more than 100,000 fire fighters participated in Fill the Boot events across the country and raised over $24 million. To date the IAFF has raised $607 million for MDA.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters represents more than 300,000 professional fire fighters and paramedics who protect 85 percent of the nation’s population. More than 3,200 affiliates and their members protect communities in every state in the United States and in Canada.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.