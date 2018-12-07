Recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region have lowered the

threat of wildfires allowing CAL FIRE’s Shasta-Trinity Unit to transition out of peak fire season effective Monday, December 10, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. in Shasta and Eastern Trinity Counties. “We had an exceptionally challenging year both locally and throughout all of California. I am so proud of the hard work and continuous efforts of our firefighters who worked very hard, not only on the fires here in our unit, but throughout the state. As we experience the shift into the cold and wet weather, we urge residents to use this time of year to safely provide and maintain defensible space on their property.” said CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Bret Gouvea.

Due to drought-like conditions that persisted throughout 2018 in California, CAL FIRE continues to maintain staffing to meet any future threat, as well as having the ability to strategically move resources to areas that remain at a higher wildfire threat level. CAL FIRE will also continue to monitor weather conditions closely and will maintain the ability to increase staffing should the weather conditions change or if there is a need to support wildfires and or any other emergencies in other areas of the State.

During the cooler winter months, CAL FIRE will continue to actively focus efforts on fire

prevention and fuels treatment activities as guided by the State’s Strategic Fire Plan and localized Unit fire plans. These will be done through public education, prescribed burns and various types of fuel reduction. These activities are aimed at reducing the impacts of large, damaging wildfires and improving overall forest health. 2018 has been an extremely active fire year, even more so than in 2017. This year we have seen the deadliest, the most destructive, the largest wildfire and most acres burned throughout the state in California’s recorded history. Statewide, CAL FIRE and firefighters from many local agencies battled over 6,228 wildfires within the State Responsibility Area that burned over 876,225 acres. This is over 650 more wildfires this year than normal. In the Shasta-Trinity Unit, CAL FIRE responded to 294 wildfires that charred 442,984 acres.

Residents are urged to still take precautions outdoors in order to prevent sparking a wildfire. A leading cause of wildfires this time of year is from escaped landscape debris burning. Before you burn, ensure it’s a permissive burn day by contacting the local air quality district and then make sure you have any and all required burn permits.

CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit will not be requiring burn permits for dooryard burning

effective December 10, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. until otherwise specified. A burn permit from

the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (AQMD) is still required for all

vegetation burning in Trinity County.

During burning make sure that piles of landscape debris are no larger than four feet in diameter, provide a 10 ft. clearance down to bare mineral soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel.

For more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.