Redding/Weaverville – Recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing CAL FIRE’s Shasta-Trinity Unit to transition out of peak fire season effective Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in Shasta and Eastern Trinity Counties.

“As we experience the shift into the cold and wet weather, we urge residents to use this time of year to safely provide and maintain defensible space on their property,” said CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Bret Gouvea.

CAL FIRE will continue to maintain staffing to meet any potential threat, as well as maintaining the ability to strategically move resources to areas that remain at a higher threat level. CAL FIRE will also continue to monitor weather conditions closely and still has the ability to increase staffing should weather conditions change or if there is a need to support wildfires or other emergencies in other areas of the State.

During the cooler winter months, CAL FIRE will continue to actively focus efforts on fire

prevention and fuels treatment activities as guided by the State’s Strategic Fire Plan and localized Unit fire plans. These will be done through public education, prescribed burns and various types of fuel reduction. These activities are aimed at reducing the impacts of large, damaging wildfires and improving overall forest health.

Residents are urged to still take precautions outdoors in order to prevent sparking a wildfire. A leading cause of wildfires this time of year is from escaped landscape debris burning. Before you burn, ensure it’s a permissive burn day by contacting the local air quality district and then make sure you have any and all required burn permits.

CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit will not be requiring burn permits for dooryard burning

effective December 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. until otherwise specified. A burn permit from

the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (AQMD) is still required for all

vegetation burning in Trinity County.

During burning make sure that piles of landscape debris are no larger than four feet in diameter, provide a 10 ft. clearance down to bare mineral soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel. For more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.