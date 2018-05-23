From CalFire and SCFD

Memorial Day Weekend is often the kick-off for summer vacations and outdoor

activities. However, CAL FIRE and Shasta County Fire Department (SCFD) are urging caution this holiday weekend due to the increasing fire danger throughout the North State.

The recent cooler temperatures and light precipitation have not been enough to significantly impact the dry vegetation. With the upcoming weekend’s typical increase in outdoor activities, firefighters will be on high alert, as well as staffing additional equipment, including fire/rescue boats on Lake Shasta. CAL FIRE /SCFD would like everyone to remember these important safety steps this holiday.

Camping:

• Obtain necessary permits for campfires (www.PreventWildfireCA.org)

• Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire

• Have a responsible adult in attendance at all times

• Ensure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving

• When barbequing, never leave the grill unattended

In the Water:

• Always wear a life jacket!

• Children should always be supervised by a responsible adult

• Never swim alone

• Drinking alcohol and swimming is just as dangerous as drinking alcohol and driving

Around the House:

• If using equipment, ensure that spark arresters and equipment are in good working

condition, and used prior to 10:00 a.m. One Less Spark- One Less Wildfire.

Vehicle:

• Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground

• When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured

• Never drive or pull over into dry grass

For more ways to be safe during the Memorial Day Weekend visit the CAL FIRE website at

www.fire.ca.gov.