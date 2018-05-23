CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department (SCFD) have responded to several small

vegetation fires along Deschutes Road between Palo Cedro and Bella Vista. On Friday, May

18, 2018 and again yesterday, May 22, 2018, several, small, roadside fires were reported in that area and were quickly contained by firefighters.

CAL FIRE investigators have determined the cause for both incidents, to be the result of a mechanical failure from a vehicle’s catalytic converter. When a vehicle is poorly maintained, or not functioning properly, it can cause the already hot catalytic converter to further increase in temperature, and pieces to fragment, ultimately being expelled through the vehicles exhaust pipe. These hot pieces from the catalytic converter can land in the dry vegetation, which is already very receptive to burning. These fragments landing in dry grass substantially increase the probability of starting a fire.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle associated with these

fires. Anyone with information in regards to these fires are asked to call CAL FIRE/SCFD at

(530) 225-2418.

To prevent causing a wildfire, drivers should follow these tips:

• Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground

• When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured

• Never drive or pull over into dry grass

For more ways to be fire safe, visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov.