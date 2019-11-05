Redding/Weaverville – Residents are reminded that outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Shasta and Eastern Trinity Counties is still prohibited. The suspension has been effective since July 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. There is not an estimated date for lifting the burn suspension.

Although overnight temperatures are cooler, the vegetation is still extremely dry and receptive to burning. The public cannot let down their guard or become complacent in doing their part to prevent wildfires.

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires

within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the

campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, on how to be prepared for

wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.