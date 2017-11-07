The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) would like to

remind residents of Trinity and Shasta counties that the fire danger is still high due to the lack of significant precipitation across the north state. Windy and breezy conditions typically associated with approaching storm fronts may be present over the next few days, and these winds coupled with the drier conditions pose an increased risk of fire, for residents conducting debris burns or for those that have recently burned. It is imperative to adhere to pile burning requirements to prevent the fire from escaping control or rekindling.

Pile Burning Requirements

• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings

may be burned.

• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

• Do NOT burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to

pile as it burns down.

• Clear a 10 foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

• Ensure that burn piles are thoroughly extinguished upon completion

There have been six escape debris control burns, some resulting in citations, since the burn ban was lifted on Saturday. Allowing a fire to escape your control may result in a misdemeanor citation. Persons responsible for escape debris burns can and may be held criminally and civilly responsible for the cost of suppressing the fire. Citations can and may be issued for any violations of the permit or other burning regulations. Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. Make sure that you aren’t trying to do the right thing the wrong way. This time of year is especially dangerous, as fires tend to escape control with a higher frequency. Persons conducting vegetative debris burns are reminded to contact your local Air Quality Management District to determine if it is a burn day.

Trinity County burn day information is available at 1-866-287-6329. Shasta County burn day information is available at 530-224-8777 or 1-800-411-8728.

For more fire safety tips visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org or www.fire.ca.gov.