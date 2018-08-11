Cal Fire crews continue to work to extinguish the fire that has impacted the Fall River area. PG&E crews are working diligently to restore power by replacing infrastructure damaged by the fire.

Effective at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, all mandatory evacuations have been lifted in the Fall River Mills area with the exception of:

The residential areas Pit One Powerhouse Rd, east to Barrett Lane (Fall River Mills.)

The evacuation shelter at the Adin Community Center will close today at 5:00 p.m.

Road closures in the area are as follows:

Hwy 299E at Cassel Rd 299E at Country Club Drive in Fall River Mills (those residents who live off of Country Club Dr will be allowed to their homes.)

Hwy 299 E at Glenburn Rd to just south of 25345 Glenburn Rd.

These areas remain without power and efforts are ongoing to get it restored as soon as possible. Residents can safely return home in the interim.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services, American Red Cross, PG&E, CAL FIRE, Shasta County Department of Public Works, CHP and all local fire departments for their efforts.

If you have not done so, please take a moment and register your cell phone for Code Red notifications at www.shascom911.com. You register all cell phones in your household and if possible, assist others in registering their cell phones. Register your cell phone now to start receiving emergy notifications, boil water notices and mi-child reports. Contact SHASCOM at 245-6612 for assistance.