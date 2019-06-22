The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) would like to send a shout in form of a HUGE thank you to our local CalFire first responders and our SVFD volunteers for all their help with the recent Father’s Day Breakfast. Captain Buck Thomas, Bethany, Cody and Roeby assisted with the cooking, serving and clean-up and helped make the breakfast a complete success.

Thank you to all that joined in for the delicious breakfast. So next time you see a CalFire truck or a Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department truck please give them a big wave and a thank you for all their efforts in keeping our community safe!

Hope you can also join us for next month’s RED, WHITE & BLUE Breakfast taking place on July 13th from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at the SVFD Van Stellman Hall. The auxiliary will be serving up delicious pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon along with strawberries, blueberries and whip cream.

Further information regarding membership and purchasing reflective address signs can be found on the SVFD20 website: https://www.svfd20.org