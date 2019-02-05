The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will begin

making residential burn permits available online beginning Monday, February 4

th, 2019 for residents living within the state responsibility area of Shasta County. A burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCAQMD) is still required for all vegetation burning in Trinity County.

Although CAL FIRE burn permits are not currently required for dooryard burning within Shasta County, the online application will provide a convenient alternative to obtaining one when the requirement resumes. Applicants will access the website at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/,watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a dooryard burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print it out. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year. Contact your local fire department or CAL FIRE to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply in your area.

CAL FIRE may be contacted at (530) 225-2418.

In Shasta County, the daily burn day status may be obtained by contacting Shasta County

AQMD at (530) 224-8777 or 1(800) 411-8728, or online at

www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/aq_index .

In Trinity County, North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) requires

that all burn operations, including residential/dooryard and agriculture/hazard reduction, must obtain an AQMD burn permit prior to burning. AQMD burn permits may be obtained on-line at www.ncuaqmd.org or by calling (707) 443-3093. For burn day status, call (NCUAQMD) at (707) 443-7665 or (866) 287-6329.

In Eastern Trinity County residents conducting dooryard burning on private property do not

need an additional permit from CAL FIRE. The required NCUAQMD permit will suffice.

For larger project (non-dooryard) burning, a non-standard permit is required by NCUAQMD and an LE-5 burn permit shall be obtained from CAL FIRE. This type of burn permit is not available online.

Residents are urged to take precautions while burning outdoors to prevent sparking a wildfire. A leading cause of wildfires this time of year is from escaped landscape debris burning. Before you burn, ensure it’s a permissive burn day by contacting the local air quality district and then make sure you have any and all required burn permits.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Ensure that piles from landscape debris are no larger than four feet in diameter, have a 10 ft. clearance down to bare mineral soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel.

For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit www.readyforwildfire.org.