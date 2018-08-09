As of Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, the public will be permitted to drive between Trinity Dam Boulevard and JF Kennedy Memorial Road (Whiskeytown Visitor’s Center) from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. daily. The highway will remain closed at all other times.

WHERE: State Route 299 Between Redding in Shasta County and Weaverville in Trinity County.

NOTES: One-Way Traffic Control Operations will be in place. Motorists are to follow a pilot car, slow down, and follow directions. PLEASE DO NOT ARRIVE MORE THAN 15 MINUTES EARLY TO TRAFFIC CONTROL.

Early arrivals will be turned back. Motorists are advised of possible significant delays.

This schedule is subject to change at any time.

Caltrans District 2 is informing the public through the “Caltrans District 2”

page on Facebook and “@CaltransD2” on Twitter, via Caltrans.ca.gov, the

(530) 225-3452 hotline and through one-on-one customer service via

telephone to those who call (530) 225-3426 during business hours.