It’s with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Heavy Equipment Mechanic Andrew Jason Brake. HEM Brake died this morning due to a single vehicle accident while assigned to the Carr Fire. Please keep Andrew’s loved ones & everyone in @ CALFIRE_ButteCo in your thoughts.

“Anne and I offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrew Brake, who passed away in a vehicle accident on his way to work this morning. On behalf of all Californians, we honor Andrew and the many other brave firefighters and emergency responders who have risked their lives to protect others.”

Brake, 40, died in a single vehicle accident today while on his way to work on the Carr Fire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties. He is a six-year veteran of CAL FIRE.

Brake grew up in Chico and is survived by his parents, Melvin and Teresa, daughters Marissa, 20, and Miranda, 16, and their mother Liberté. Brake is also survived by his sister Lyndsay Barrett, her husband, Bryan, and their children Lily and Jackson.

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor.