The Redding Police Department is reminding everyone who plans to drink to plan on getting a sober ride home.

This holiday season, and every day, the safest way to drive is when you are sober.

To help people get to holiday parties and seasonal travel destinations safely, the Redding Police Department will have extra officers on patrol starting Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) looking for drivers who are suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Alcohol is not the only thing that affects your driving ability. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. So if you plan on drinking or taking drugs that can impair, play it safe and have a designated sober driver.

The enforcement efforts are part of a national enforcement campaign to discourage impaired driving from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.