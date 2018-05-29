On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 07:10 AM, a deputy assigned to the Burney Station was traveling in the area of Mountain View Road and Carberry when he was summoned by a citizen stating a small black car had a large black cable dragging behind the vehicle. The deputy headed southbound on Mountain View Road in an attempt to locate the vehicle in question.

As the deputy reached the water towers on Mountain View Road just east of town, he located a black Pontiac G6 which matched the description of the earlier reported vehicle. The vehicle had an approximately 165 foot length of cable tied to the vehicle via a carabineer attached near the trunk lid of the car. The copper cable itself was at least an inch and a half in diameter. The deputy identified the two occupants as being Michael Joseph Ybarra (age 28) and Tyson Noah

Courtney (Age 35) both Burney residents. Both Courtney and Ybarra stated they were dragging the cable in attempt to strip the protective sheathing due to the sheathing being too hard to strip by hand. Courtney and Ybarra stated they found the cable just lying on the side of the road.

Deputies were familiar with a large PG&E project occurring in the Burney area. A PG&E contractor arrived on scene and positively identified the copper cable as PG&E property. The PG&E contractor on scene estimated the loss of copper cable would be in the thousands of dollars. A consent search of the vehicle revealed a spool of cable in the trunk identified as PG&E property. Methamphetamine, heroin and tools commonly used for committing burglaries were located in the vehicle as well.

Both Tyson Courtney and Michael Ybarra were arrested for 487PC-Grand Theft, 496PC-Possession of Stolen Property, 485PC-Appropriation of Lost Property, 466PC-Burglary Tools and 182PC-Conspiracy to Commit Crime. Michael Ybarra received additional charges relating to the methamphetamine and heroin.