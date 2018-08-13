A multi-agency Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team has begun working with a CAL FIRE team to assess the impacts of the Carr wildfire on the watershed. The team will evaluate post-fire threats due to flooding, debris flows, and hazard trees, as well as impacts to vegetation and wildlife.

Team members will focus on the potential for accelerated erosion and runoff resulting from vegetation loss and identifying fire-weakened hazard trees. The team’s BAER plan will identify measures to reduce hazards and reduce further resource damage. Fire crews have already begun rehabilitating the fire lines and taking down tree hazards.

The BAER team is made up of specialists in hydrology, soil science, archeology, wildlife biology, forestry, and plant biology. Team members are from the Bureau of Land Management, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park Service, and US Forest Service.

Cooperators include National Park Service Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, BLM Redding Field Office, Federal Emergency Management Agency, CAL FIRE Watershed Emergency Response Team, California Office of Emergency Services, California Central Valley Water Quality Control Board, and the National Park Service Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Additional information is available by contacting Rich Schwab at 208-830-4791 or by email at richard_schwab@nps.gov.