BURN PERMITS REQUIRED MAY 1, 2018

Redding / Weaverville – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE, Shasta and Trinity Counties) will be requiring burn permits for dooryard burning in areas over 1,000 feet in elevation beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Dooryard burning below 1,000-foot elevation will be prohibited beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Contact your local fire department or CAL FIRE to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply in your area. CAL FIRE may be contacted at (530) 225-2418.

In Trinity County, North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) requires

that all burn operations, including residential/dooryard and agriculture/hazard reduction, must obtain an AQMD burn permit prior to burning. AQMD burn permits may be obtained on-line at www.ncuaqmd.org or by calling (707) 443-3093. For burn day status, call (NCUAQMD) at (707) 443-7665 or (866) 287-6329.

In Eastern Trinity County residents conducting dooryard burning on private property do not

need an additional permit from CAL FIRE. The required NCUAQMD permit will suffice.

For larger project (non-dooryard) burning, a non-standard permit is required by NCUAQMD and an LE-5 burn permit shall be obtained from CAL FIRE.

In Shasta County, burn permits are required. The daily burn day status may be obtained by

contacting Shasta County AQMD at (530) 224-8777 or 1(800) 411-8728, or online at

www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/aq_index

Remember to have a minimum 10-foot clearance to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, a shovel and water source, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these

precautions may result in a citation and fines. http://www.readyforwildfire.org/InfographicDebris/

For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit www.readyforwildfire.org.